Jaguars claim five players off waivers, announce additional roster moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above story is from a previous story.
The Jaguars claimed five players off waivers Tuesday, including former Lion kicker Riley Patterson.
The Jaguars also picked up defensive back Tyree Gillespie (Tennessee), running back Jamycal Hasty (San Francisco), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (Cincinnati), and linebacker Ty Summers (Green Bay).
Jacksonville announced an additional round of cuts:
- OLB Jamir Jones (waived)
- K James McCourt (waived)
- OL Will Richardson Jr. (released)
- S Josh Thompson (waived)
- K Jake Verity (waived/injured)
The team also added 11 players to its practice squad.
- DT Israel Antwine
- WR Kevin Austin Jr.
- OL Coy Cronk
- OL Nick Ford
- CB Gregory Junior
- LB Grant Morgan
- S Ayo Oyelola (International Player Pathway Program practice squad exemption)
- QB E.J. Perry
- TE Gerrit Prince
- RB Mekhi Sargent
- OL Darryl Williams