Jaguars CB Darious Williams thrilled to be playing for his hometown team

The Creekside HS grad won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season. When he hit free agency this spring, there was only one team on his mind.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Darious Williams had one team on his mind once he hit free agency in the spring.

Jacksonville. Home.

"Honestly kind of crazy to think growing up in this town, playing for the same team is unlikely. Obviously, it's so special for me, my family been coming to every game friends to so it's a good feeling," Williams said.

Williams is a Creekside High School grad and played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Rams winning the Super Bowl last year.

He figures to play a prominent role in a secondary that features cornerbacks Shaq Griffin and Tyson Campbell.

Williams was ranked the 20th best cornerback heading into the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus.