Jaguars announce roster moves ahead of Wednesday's roster cut down day

Jaguars waived five players and released veteran WR Marvin Hall.
Credit: AP
TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced six roster moves Monday ahead of the NFL's roster cut down day on Wednesday. 

  • OL Beau Benzschawel (waived)
  • CB Shabari Davis (waived)
  • TE Grayson Gunter (waived)
  • OLB Wyatt Ray (waived)
  • WR Lujuan Winningham (waived)
  • WR Marvin Hall (released)

Hall is not subjected to waivers because he is a vested veteran, which is a player who has played four or more seasons. 

The Jaguars now have 79 players on their roster and will have to trim it one more time to 53 by next Tuesday. 

