Jaguars owner Shad Khan and President Mark Lamping announced Tuesday that the team has added a second London game to their schedule for the 2020 season.

Khan says the games will both be played at Wembley Stadium on back-to-back weekends.

Both will be home games, which means two things for fans: Season ticket holders will have one less game to attend, but the cost of the tickets will be less (around 15% off).

Khan reassured that the highly anticipated matchups with the Bears and the Steelers will still be played in Jacksonville, with the full schedule being released in April.

The two London games are only for the 2020 season with the opportunity for future seasons on the table but "it has to make sense," Khan said.

By moving an additional game to London the team says they stand to make additional revenue in tickets and advertising, making them more competitive financially.

The team is currently in negotiations with the NFL to extend the contract beyond 2020.

