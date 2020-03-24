Another day, another free agent addition to the Jaguars' defense.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Jaguars are signing free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Melvin has played for six different teams in his 64-game career that began in 2014. The former Northern Illinois Husky played in 13 games with 12 starts for Detroit in 2019, recording 11 passes defended and 68 tackles. He owns four career interceptions.

This comes after the Jaguars added former Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the opening day of free agency and after trading A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos at the beginning of March.