JACKSONVILLE, FL-- One day after the trade deadline when the Jacksonville Jaguars moved Dante Fowler for two draft picks, the team filled his roster spot.

Wednesday, they signed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones.

With Blake Bortles dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury, this provides insurance at the position. Landry is signed as a backup and Blake is expected to start next week against the Colts.

