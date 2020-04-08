Jaguars activate Gardner Minshew after placing him on COVID-19/Reserve list

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The Jaguars have activated QB Gardner Minshew II and S Andrew Wingard from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and have moved CB D.J. Hayden (knee) off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

All three players are now on the club’s active roster.

The Jaguars QB was added to the list Sunday afternoon and there is still no official word yet on if Gardner tested positive for COVID-19.

However, considering the length of time he was on The Reserve/COVID-19 list, it's unlikely that he received a positive diagnosis but the league says only players are permitted to disclose their own medical information.

The Jaguars have activated QB Gardner Minshew II and S Andrew Wingard from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and have moved CB D.J. Hayden (knee) off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.



All three players are now on the club’s active roster. — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) August 4, 2020

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.