Jaguar Team President doesn't confirm agreement has been made with Four Seasons, but is confident luxury hotel coming to Downtown Jacksonville

Mark Lamping did not want to discuss the Jaguars relationship with Four Seasons, but is confident a hotel will be built across the street from the stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars Team President, Mark Lamping passionately said he didn't want to talk about the, "play-by-play" with the Four Seasons as the team looks to bring a luxury hotel to Downtown Jacksonville.

As of early May, Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts has yet to reach an agreement to bring a hotel to Jacksonville,

Despite all of that, Lamping promised a Four Seasons would be coming to Downtown Jacksonville.

"It's going to be a Four Seasons Hotel and if you want to call that up, if it opens with something else feel free to do it," Lamping said.

"You can say Mark Lamping on this date, and on this date, and on this date said it was a Four Seasons Hotel and if it opens up something other than that I would expect you all to bring that up and point out the fact that maybe I was wrong, but I'm not on this one," he added.

On Friday, the Jaguars closed on the land across the street from Lot J and will construction fencing will go up in the next 30 days.

"There's some work that the city has to complete to enable us to begin horizontal construction there's a utility line that needs to be relocated," Lamping said.

The Jaguars Team President said the project is still on pace to be completed by the end of 2025.

Jacksonville City Council approved the development deal last October and the Downtown Development Review Board gave it the final approval in May.

City Councilman Reggie Gaffney (District 7) said he didn't know if an agreement between the Jaguars and Four Seasons has been reached, but was also confident in a Four Seasons hotel coming to Jacksonville saying he "100 percent guaranteed it."