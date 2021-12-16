Who is Jacksonville Jaguar Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer, Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell has been named Interim Head Coach. Again.
Bevell took over as interim head coach for the last five games of the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions after the Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia. There were talks about him being a viable candidate as a permanent coach for the Lions, which ultimately never panned out.
Bevell was hired by the Jaguars on Feb. 11, 2021. Although relatively new to the franchise, he enters his 21st season in the NFL coaching ranks.
He led the Seattle Seahawks' offense from 2011-17, and helped guide the team to five playoff appearances, three NFC West championships, two NFC Conference titles and one Super Bowl championship (XLVIII) in that span.
Prior to joining the Seahawks, Bevell served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator from 2006-10. He helped lead the club to two playoff appearances, two NFC North titles and one NFC Championship game appearance
However, despite his extensive background, he has struggled to get the offense going this season for the Jaguars.
We'll see if he can knock back a few wins as Interim Head Coach before the season ends.
- 2021: Offensive Coordinator - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2020: Interim Head Coach - Detroit Lions
- 2019-2020: Offensive Coordinator - Detroit Lions
- 2011-2017: Offensive Coordinator - Seattle Seahawks
- 2006-2010: Offensive Coordinator - Minnesota Vikings
- 2003-2005: Quarterbacks - Green Bay Packers
- 2002: Offensive Assistant - Green Bay Packers
- 2000-01: Offensive Assistant/Quality Control - Green Bay Packers
- 1998-1999: Wide Receivers - Connecticut
- 1997: Graduate Assistant - Iowa State
- 1996: Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks - Westmar University
Jaguars owner Shad Khan confirmed Wednesday night that Bevell will serve as interim head coach.
"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said in a statement released late Wednesday night. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."
Trent Baalke will continue to serve as general manager. Khan said he will have no further comment until after the conclusion of the NFL season.