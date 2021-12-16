Who is Jacksonville Jaguar Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell?

Despite his extensive coaching background, Coach Darrell Bevell has struggled to get the offense going this season for the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer, Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell has been named Interim Head Coach. Again.

Bevell took over as interim head coach for the last five games of the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions after the Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia. There were talks about him being a viable candidate as a permanent coach for the Lions, which ultimately never panned out.

Bevell was hired by the Jaguars on Feb. 11, 2021. Although relatively new to the franchise, he enters his 21st season in the NFL coaching ranks.

He led the Seattle Seahawks' offense from 2011-17, and helped guide the team to five playoff appearances, three NFC West championships, two NFC Conference titles and one Super Bowl championship (XLVIII) in that span.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Bevell served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator from 2006-10. He helped lead the club to two playoff appearances, two NFC North titles and one NFC Championship game appearance

However, despite his extensive background, he has struggled to get the offense going this season for the Jaguars.

We'll see if he can knock back a few wins as Interim Head Coach before the season ends.

2021: Offensive Coordinator - Jacksonville Jaguars

2020: Interim Head Coach - Detroit Lions

2019-2020: Offensive Coordinator - Detroit Lions

2011-2017: Offensive Coordinator - Seattle Seahawks

2006-2010: Offensive Coordinator - Minnesota Vikings

2003-2005: Quarterbacks - Green Bay Packers

2002: Offensive Assistant - Green Bay Packers

2000-01: Offensive Assistant/Quality Control - Green Bay Packers

1998-1999: Wide Receivers - Connecticut

1997: Graduate Assistant - Iowa State

1996: Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks - Westmar University

Jaguars owner Shad Khan confirmed Wednesday night that Bevell will serve as interim head coach.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said in a statement released late Wednesday night. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."