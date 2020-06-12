Jaguars lose to Vikings in overtime, fall to 1-11 on the season

Jacksonville loses another heartbreaker, this time via game winning Vikings field goal in overtime.

The Jaguars lose to the Vikings in overtime by a final of 27 to 24. How did it get to this point?

In a string of 10 straight losses Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone continued to tell the media he has been pleased with the work his team puts in even in the struggle. That was definite early on against the Vikings Sunday. Mike Glennon started the game for Jacksonville going 5/5 for 73 yards through the air and a touchdown.

The Jaguars got on the board with a 6-0 lead thanks to a Laviska Shenault touchdown catch with with 12:33 remaining in the 1st quarter. Alongside of Laviska Shenault on Sunday was DJ Chark who was not highly involved. Chark didn't pick up his first catch of the game until under 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mike Glennon and the passing attack was not stellar accounting for just 280 yards and a touchdown.

The difference came down to a couple late blunders from the Jaguars who took a safety with 14:11 to give the Vikings a 21-16 lead at the time. Eight minutes later Chris Conley lost the handle on a four yard reception giving the Vikings the ball back leading to three more Vikings points. Minnesota took an eight point lead with 3:50 left in the game.

Mike Glennon and company had one final ride to try and tie the game. With 1:08 on the clock James Robinson punched it in for a 1-yard score to cut the lead to two. Jacksonville fans have seen this story before, but this time a converted score from Glennon to Collin Johnson ties the game at 24. Both sides would miss a field goal to win the game under two minutes to play, sending us to overtime. That's where Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal to put the Jaguars out of their misery.