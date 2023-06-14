Jags will take the next five weeks off before training camp starts in late July

Mandatory veteran minicamp wrapped up Wednesday. Part of the team reports for training camp July 21 with the rest of the team showing up July 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School's out for summer!

The Jags wrapped up mandatory veteran minicamp Wednesday and will be off for the next five weeks before training camp starts in late July.

Veteran injured players, rookies and first-year players report for training camp July 21, while the rest of the team reports July 25.

Jags head coach Doug Pederson said these next five weeks are very important and he hopes his players take the time away to do what's best for them but also stay in football shape.

Pederson also said the key is building off the hard work they've put in so far this offseason and carrying that into training camp.

"It's important off the field to just get some rest, be around family, enjoy the summer. And then it's also important that they maintain their physicality, right. The strength and conditioning part of this sport. I challenge them all really to continue to run, you know, and it's gonna be warm when we come back and things are going to progress rapidly and pick up with the length of practices and just being in that frame of mind, you know, you can't just be idle for five weeks," Pederson said.

The Jags will also take the next five weeks to move into their new training facility- Miller Electric Center.

A couple of the key storylines to watch for when training camp begins later in July are whether or not Jags tight end Evan Engram shows up.

Engram and the Jags are still in talks on a new contract and he's been absent from the Jags offseason workouts.

Another thing to watch for is how the Jags starting offensive line will come into focus, especially with the departure of right tackle Jawaan Taylor and left tackle Cam Robinson's suspension.

Rookie offensive tackle Anton Harrison is likely to get snaps at right tackle, while Walker Little could be an option at left tackle.

One last thing to keep an eye on is how the Jags coaches handle new wideout Calvin Ridley.

Pederson has said during offseason workouts he's had to keep Ridley from going to hard out there, especially since Ridley's coming off a foot injury and roughly a year away from football due to his gambling suspension.