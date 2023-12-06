Jags outside linebacker Josh Allen makes first offseason appearance at mandatory veteran minicamp

Allen, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, was absent during OTAs which are voluntary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Josh Allen is back at The Bank!

The Jags fifth-year linebacker made his first appearance this offseason, reporting to the Jags' mandatory veteran minicamp Monday.

Allen spoke to the media after Monday's practice and said it feels good to be back on the field with the Jags.

Allen was impressed with the Jags rookies, including wide receiver Parker Washington and offensive tackle Anton Harrison, at how attentive and coachable they are.

When asked about why he skipped voluntary OTAs, Allen said he wanted to work on himself and prioritize himself this offseason.