Jags OT Walker Little ready to earn starting spot at left tackle

Jags starting left tackle Cam Robinson is suspended multiple games to start next season for violating the NFL's PED policy. Little hopes to play well in his absence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's early in the Jaguars offseason workouts but there could be a starting spot or two along the team's offensive line up for grabs.

Walker Little, who is entering his third season with the Jaguars, is one of the players looking to earn a starting spot on the O-line.

Little hopes to step in and hold down the left tackle spot in Cam Robinson's absence at the start of next season.

Robinson is still waiting to find out how many games he'll be suspended by the NFL for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

"We don't want anyone to get suspended or hurt or anything. We don't want Cam to miss time but it's a chance for me to play and I'm excited about that," Little said.

Little stepped in for Robinson after he injured his knee late last season in a game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Little started three regular season and two playoff games at left tackle.

An opportunity he says gave him confidence.

"Trying to use that confidence now and carry that into preseason and then obviously into the season," Little said.

Jags Head Coach Doug Pederson said he wants rookie Anton Harrison to start at right tackle.

Little joked he doesn't know whether his future lies on the left or right side of the offensive line.

But he's embracing the chance to compete for a starting spot.