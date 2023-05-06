Jags middle linebacker Devin Lloyd makes progress ahead of second NFL season

Lloyd got off to a fast start in his rookie season with the Jags but struggled at times down the stretch. He's ready to take that next step this coming season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You'd be hard pressed to find a second-year Jaguars player more eager to get the 2023 season started than Devin Lloyd.

Lloyd will be the first person to tell you he did not perform up to his standards in his rookie season.

Expectations were extremely high for the linebacker heading into his rookie season after the Jags traded back into the 2022 NFL Draft to get him.

Lloyd showed flashes at times last season that he has the talent to play well in the NFL but he was not consistent.

However, if Lloyd can return to his dominant defensive play from his college days at Utah the Jags defense could benefit in a big way this Fall.

Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell says he has a plan for the versatile linebacker.

That includes letting Lloyd loose on more blitzes next season, as he's more likely to flourish in that role being a middle linebacker as opposed to an outside linebacker who's more fit for rushing the passer off the edge.