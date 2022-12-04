Jags drop road game against the Detroit Lions 40-14 and fall to 4-8 on the season

It was a rough day for the Jaguars as they had no answers for the Lions offense. Detroit had 437 yards of total offense in the win and Jacksonville had only 266.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars, coming off a thrilling 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, dropped Sunday's game at the Lions 40-14.

The Lions turned an early Travis Etienne fumble into a touchdown as Detroit running back Jamaal Williams ran it in from one yard out to put the Lions up 7-0. Riley Patterson hit a 31 yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game, but Jared Goff threw a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to put the Lions up 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

It was all field goals in the second quarter. Riley Patterson knocked another one through from 42 yards out, but Lions kicker Michael Badgley hit three field goals to put Detroit up 23-6 at the half.

Trevor Lawrence went down on a sack just before halftime, but was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power.

Both teams got in the end zone in the third quarter. The Lions made it 30-6 after D'Andre Swift ran it in for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Then, the Jaguars drove down the field towards the end of the third quarter and punched it in on a Trevor Lawrence three-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram. The Jaguars went for two and converted on Trevor's pass to Jamal Agnew to make it a 30-14 game. The Lions led 30-14 after three quarters of football.

Lions kicker Michael Badgley put it through the uprights from 44 yards out to give Detroit a 33-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. With a little under three minutes left in the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for the duo's second touchdown connection of the game to make it 40-14 Lions. Detroit hung on to win 40-14 over the Jaguars and improve to 5-7 this season.