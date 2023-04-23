Jags host QB Skills Challenge for top high school quarterbacks

The boys and girls event featured over 150 of the top high school quarterbacks from Florida, Georgia and Alabama. FSU commit Luke Kromenhoek won the event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was plenty of high school football talent on display as over 150 of the top signal callers took part in a quarterback skills challenge Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The boys and girls event took place at the Daily's Place Flex Field and featured top high school quarterbacks from around the southeast.

Local high school quarterbacks such as Fletcher Senator and USF commit Marcelis Tate and Clay County girls flag quarterback Dakota Hills were among the participants at the invite-only event.

QB coach Denny Thompson and his staff with 6 Points Jax helped run the event and coach the kids.

"I think it's a good environment to be comfortable in, right. Like I mean they all know each other they do camps around the country with each other. And so there's friendships there's bonds there. It's ok to fail here, right. Like nobody's getting scholarships here. It's just 'Where do I stack up against everybody else, against my peers?' And so that's a really cool thing here," Thompson said.

These young quarterbacks participated in accuracy and distance drills and also threw to receivers and got to interact with former Jags quarterback David Garrard, as well as current players Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd.

"I've been to like other sports camps but nothing quite like this. Like being in an NFL stadium and like seeing all these people who have just been here before it's crazy to me and very like inspiring," Choctawhatchee High School Girls Flag Football quarterback Meredith Miller said.