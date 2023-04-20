Jags GM Trent Baalke, head coach Doug Pederson talk upcoming NFL Draft

Baalke and Pederson gave a slight glimpse into their strategy in this year's NFL Draft and addressed the Evan Engram contract situation among other topics.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2023 NFL Draft is now only seven days away and for the first time in three years the Jaguars don't own the top pick in the Draft.

The Jags, if they stay put will pick at 24th overall in the first round, and the team's top brass say they love picking late.

Remember at this same time last year GM Trent Baalke joked and said if they're picking number one again he would not have a job.

But after winning the AFC South division title and making the playoffs in 2022 Baalke's job is safe.

Baalke talked about the Jags picking 24th overall in this year's NFL Draft.

"You're always looking to improve the team any way you can. Obviously right now is a big chance to do that with the Draft a week away, but certainly feel good about where we're at but never complacent in where we're at," Baalke said.

Pederson also talked about the Jags picking at No. 24 overall.

"We love obviously picking later in the first round and not first like we did the last couple of years. Look, there's going to be some good players there at 24 and we're excited about that," Pederson said.

Jags tight end Evan Engram has not been a participant at voluntary workouts this week over at The Bank, as he and the Jags are working on a possible contract extension.

Baalke addressed the contract talk at Thursday's pre-Draft presser.

"A common goal here is to get him signed. I think we're trending that direction. But we're not there yet and we'll continue to work to get him signed to a long-term extension," Baalke said.

Year two under Pederson has Jaguars fans excited and the players are thrilled about the upcoming season as well.

This team accomplished a lot in 2022 and with the core players returning this Fall some believe the Jags could be serious Super Bowl contenders.

Pederson said he's encouraged by the attendance at voluntary offseason workouts so far, especially the way the veteran players have shown up for offseason workouts.

He said the energy is great but pump the brakes because there's a lot that has to be done.