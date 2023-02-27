Jags extend DL Roy Robertson-Harris, RB JaMycal Hasty

Robertson-Harris originally signed with the Jaguars in 2021 and has appeared in 31 games with 30 starts the past two seasons in Jacksonville. He set career-highs in total tackles (45), tackles for loss (seven) quarterback hits (12) and passes defensed (four) in 2022. In the Jaguars two postseason contests, Robertson-Harris had 14 total tackles, 1.0 sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defensed. The Oakland, Calif. native spent the first four seasons of his career with Chicago and has played in 83 games in his seven-year career. He has amassed 156 total tackles including 13.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.