Jacob Panetta back with the Icemen, reinstated by ECHL two months after making racial gesture during a game

Panetta was recently reinstated after completing a "learning experience" in conjunction with the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two months after making a racial gesture towards a black player, Jacob Panetta has been reinstated by the ECHL and brought back by the Jacksonville Icemen.

“We appreciate the support of our partners in the ownership group, our fans, the ECHL, the NHL and the hockey community as we welcome Jacob back to the Icemen,” Andrew Kaufmann, CEO and Managing Partner of the Jacksonville Icemen, said in a statement.

“After much time reflecting and meeting with various community leaders and hockey officials, we all have a better understanding and appreciation of how we can all work together to make our game more inclusive both on and off the ice.”

Panetta was reinstated after completing what the Icemen called "a learning experience in conjunction with the NHL’s player inclusion committee and ECHL suspension."

“I want to thank the NHL Player Inclusion Committee, the ECHL, the Icemen, and my family for working with and supporting me over the past several months,” Panetta said in a statement.

“This has been a positive learning experience for me, and I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with my teammates, the game, and our community. I am looking forward to making a positive contribution to the Icemen and the Jacksonville community, on and off the ice.”

Panetta made what he called a bodybuilder gesture towards South Carolina Stingrays player, Jordan Subban, during a game on Jan. 22.

After the game Subban tweeted saying Panetta made "monkey gestures" at him during a fight during overtime.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Panetta was suspended by the ECHL and released by the Icemen. At the time, Jacksonville released a statement saying it has, "zero tolerance for racism."

The Icemen are 34-20-3 and are in fourth place in the ECHL's eastern division. Panetta has 20 points in 34 games for the team this season.