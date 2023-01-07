Jacksonville's Adia Richardson skates her way to the Junior Roller Derby Association World Cup

Richardson started skating four years ago. In just a few weeks, she's going to compete in the JRDA World Cup in Valence, France as a member of the USA Female Team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adia Richardson was sitting on the couch last November when she received incredible news.

“Me and my dad we just started balling. I was screaming and crying and throwing up and all that. It was amazing,” Richardson said.

Richardson opened up her emails and found out she made the Junior Roller Derby Association's World Cup USA Female Team.

“The idea of, you know, having been an athlete my whole life being a national athlete for a national team and going to compete on an international scale that’s what most athletes dream of in life,” Richardson said.

Richardson is one of 40 junior roller derby athletes to make the U.S. team that will compete in the world cup in July in Valence, France.

Pretty remarkable for Richardson who started skating four years ago.

"The linoleum in our house is stained with the skid marks from my wheels," Richardson said.

From skating in her home entryway to competing on the world stage in her final junior event.

Richardson said while the other U.S. skaters may have more experience than her, she's put in the work to be ready for her moment.

"Anything that I had to do. If I had to train at home, skate 5Ks in my neighborhood, do conditioning in my backyard," Richardson said.

Richardson's nickname in the junior roller derby world is "Soulja Crab," a nod to her family in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Island people in my dad's Facebook comments who see my posts, and they're like 'Yeah, she's representing the V-I you know.' And that makes me very happy," Richardson said.