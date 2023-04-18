Jacksonville University introduces Special Jennings as new women's basketball head coach

Jennings was a four-year standout on the court at Xavier and brings a championship pedigree to JU after winning back to back national titles at Montverde Academy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University introduced its' new women's basketball head coach Special Jennings this afternoon over at the Riverhouse on campus.

Jennings comes to JU from Montverde Academy where she led the Eagles to back to back GEICO High School National Championships.

She also coached college hoops for several years before and was a standout player at Xavier University.

Jennings said she will be demanding not demeaning. A formula she believes leads to success.

She also says JU fans should expect an exciting women's basketball team that plays with grit, energy and togetherness.

All things she's going to be looking for on the recruiting trail, especially girls who respond well to adversity on the court.

"Success is always on the other side of hard. A lot of people never reach success because they can't get through the hard. So what does that look like? Players that like I said, great teammates, respond to adversity in a positive way and obviously that can put the ball in the basket. You know that's important. Can defend and you know, just come from...has a winning pedigree. Comes from a winning identity," Jennings said.