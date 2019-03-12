Jacksonville University announced Tuesday that it will discontinue its Division I football program, effective immediately.

The University says it arrived at this difficult decision with all of the available facts gathered from thorough analysis.

The University says the decision to discontinue its football program will propel Jacksonville University forward on an upward trajectory of growth.

In addition to full-tuition scholarships for the student-athletes, the University is honoring the employment agreements for all coaches and assisting with job search efforts.

"As a University, we are investing and innovating to match our offerings to the 21st-century marketplace and to support the diverse demands and interests of our students," said Jacksonville University President Tim Cost. "This investment profile requires careful analysis, realistic planning and – occasionally – difficult decisions to help drive us forward to excellence."