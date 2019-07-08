For the second time in the National Arena League's three year history, the Jacksonville Sharks will play for the league title.

Riding a 13-game winning streak, the top-seeded Sharks defeated the Columbus Lions 67-43 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Tuesday night, in front of a raucous crowd. The Sharks are now 14-1 in 2019.

It was a bumpy start for the home team, as the Sharks fumbled the opening kick-off and fell behind 6-0 early. They would rally to take a 16-9 lead into the second quarter, thanks in large part to Markus Smith's two interceptions. The Sharks never trailed -- or were threatened -- the rest of the way. Both of the Sharks quarterbacks, Jonathan Bane and Mike Faufaul, saw playing time.

The Sharks will host the championship game on August 17. They will face the Carolina Cobras, who defeated the Massachusetts Pirates 30-26 in the other NAL semifinal.

The Sharks have released the following details for the championship game. Please visit their website for more information:

The 2019 NAL Championship is set for August 17 at 7 p.m. in Jacksonville at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. For tickets to the game, please call (904) 621-0700 or visit www.ticketmaster.com