Jacksonville sends off Jaguars as they head to playoffs

Fans gathered at the Jaguars statue Friday morning to wish our boys luck as they head off to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The livestream of the sendoff will begin around 9:30 a.m.

Jacksonville, it's time to give our boys the sendoff they deserve!

On Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., come down to TIAA Bank Field to wish the Jaguars luck as they head down to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

The sendoff will be at the Gallagher Club West Gates by Touchdown (the Jaguars statue).

Park at lots P & J. Parking is free!

Getting excited for the game? Here is what you need to know:

The Jags are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch the game on NBC or stream on Peacock and NFL+.