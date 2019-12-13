The Jaguars may not become Superbowl champions this year, but another football team is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

Jacksonville’s Westside Wildcats rolled to a convincing win over the previously unbeaten Oak Cliff Titans in the National Championship game Friday morning in the 63rd Pop Warner Super Bowl.

The game was held at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

With the 40-0 win, this Wildcats team claimed the national D2 Junior Pee Wee title. They earned their way into the title game with an overtime 18-12 win over the Capital City (NC) Steelers on Tuesday.

