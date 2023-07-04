Jacksonville native and MLB veteran Daniel Murphy making baseball comeback

Murphy retired from the MLB in 2021. In a couple weeks, he'll suit up for the Independent League's Long Island Ducks as part of his return to baseball.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daniel Murphy retired in 2021 after playing in the MLB for 12 years.

"I just didn't feel like I was gonna be able to perform. I got beat up pretty good in 2020. I didn't play well. The league was better than me and faster than me," Murphy said.

Over the last two years Murphy played plenty of golf, read books, took a couple classes at Jacksonville University (his alma mater) and spent more time watching his kids play baseball.

"If you would've asked me a year ago 'Are you ever going to play baseball again, like, try to do it professionally? Like where someone's trying to eat you. A pitcher' I would've said almost absolutely not," Murphy said.

However, watching his kids play inspired Murphy to take on a new approach to playing the game he loves.

"I've kind of been trying to put myself in a position to better move like my children. Play a little bit more freely," Murphy said.

Seven months ago Murphy started to practice his new hitting approach and renewed his love for the game in the process.

"It started with hitting balls off the tee, front toss. I'll take batting practice. Lee Geiger here at Englewood, who coached me, has let me come out and hit some batting practice," Murphy said.

Murphy is ready to try out his new approach versus people who get paid to play ball.

He'll get that chance in a few weeks.

"The sandlot field I was fortunate enough to find was in Long Island with Wally Backman who I played with before," Murphy said.