It's no secret that Jacksonville has a vibrant surf scene, but one local surfer is helping take that to the next level.

Jacksonville native, Justin Quintal, won his first World Surf League Longboard title Thursday in Taiwan, according to Void Magazine.

That win gives Quintal the title of best longboarder in the world.

"Of all the surf towns in the world, few can claim a world champ as their own," writes Void. "But thanks to surfer Justin Quintal, Jacksonville is on the map."

The magazine reports that "Quinny" has long been considered one of the best in the world on a big board but this win solidifies the title.

Quintal graduated from Fletcher High School and the University of North Florida.

The Florida Times-Union reports that earlier this year, he won the Noosa Longboard Open in Australia, followed by the Galicia Longboard Classic in Spain.