Watch Live: Jacksonville leaders give details about Florida-Georgia game

The game has been an annual event that has called Jacksonville home since 1933.

The City’s Sports and Entertainment Office will be joined by other city leaders Monday morning to host a news conference regarding the 2021 Florida-Georgia football game at TIAA Bank Field.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be attended by members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, JTA, and ASM Global.

Speakers are expected to give information about traffic patterns, road closures, transportation offerings, stadium operations and other weekend activities.

The Florida vs. Georgia Football Game is one of the most anticipated college football rivalries in the south. Starting in 1926, this game has been an annual event that has called Jacksonville home since 1933.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this weekend's big matchup.

When is the game?:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Gates Open: 1:30 P.M.

Game Kickoff: 3:30 P.M.

Stadium Information:

The Florida Gators are the home team and are located on the West side of the stadium. The Georgia Bulldogs are the visiting team and are located on the East side of the stadium.

Full List of Events:

THURSDAY 10/28 - Duuuval's Bold City Bash Concert at Riverfront Plaza: Kick-off your Florida-Georgia weekend at Riverfront Plaza for Duuuval's Bold City Bash Concert! Performances by DJ Jake, Who Rescued Who and Briteside! This event is free to attend and food trucks will be available. The event will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be on site during the event for donations. Address: 2011 Independent Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Transportation:

River Taxi: Hours of Operation: Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.jaxrivertaxi.com for advanced purchase. Price: $20 for an all day wristband. Stops include Northbank at Riverfront Plaza, Southbank at the Chart House/Southbank Hotel and Metropolitan Park Marina/TIAA Bank Stadium.

