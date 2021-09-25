Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to host final home game of 2021 season

The game will feature prizes and the largest fireworks show of the season, according to the team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the calendar moves into fall, the boys of summer will take the field one last time for the 2021 season.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hoping to end their 2021 campaign at 121 Financial Ballpark on a high note and cap a historic season.

After a year of no baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Jumbo Shrimp returned in 2021 with a new Triple-A designation and new league.

Now with the final home game of the season, the team is giving back to the fans who returned with their boisterous energy and passion by having a Fan Appreciation Night.

The first 2,000 fans into the park will receive a free Jumbo Shrimp Maxwell House t-shirt.

Throughout the night, the team will give away several prizes as a thank you to fans. Following the game, fans will be treated to one last firework show over the ballpark, which the team promises to be the biggest postgame fireworks show of the season.

On the diamond, the Jumbo Shrimp are on an incredible tear, winning the last six consecutive games. They will try to win their seventh consecutive Saturday against the Memphis Redbirds.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. You can buy your tickets online here.