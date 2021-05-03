Jumbo Shrimp announces Opening Night sell-out at 121 Financial Ballpark

Tuesday's game against the Norfolk Tides will be the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's first since making the move to Triple-A.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in more than a year, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will take the field of 121 Financial Ballpark. They will do so in front of a sell-out crowd.

Earlier in 2021, the Jumbo Shrimp announced their promotion to Triple-A baseball. As a result, the club will play in the Triple-A East rather than the Southern League.

Their first game of the 2021 season will be against the Norfolk Tides Tuesday with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The homestand will continue through Sunday, all against the Tides.

While Tuesday's Opening Night game is sold out, there are still tickets remaining for many other games throughout the month, including Opening Week. Tickets may be purchased by following this link.

For people going to a game, there are several things to keep in mind.

Stadium capacity will be limited to 45% with limited distanced seating pods.The club said this number could be increased as guidelines are relaxed. All guests over the age of two years old will be required to wear a face covering while entering the ballpark and moving about the common areas. Coverings may be removed to eat or drink while you are at your seat. The club has increased cashless options at concessions and merchandise sale locations to enhance safety. Backpacks and bags are prohibited, though medical supply bags and diaper bags are still allowed in the stadium.