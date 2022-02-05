Jacksonville Jaguars to play Denver Broncos in London during 2022 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London next season as part of the NFL's five-game international series.
The Jags will face the Broncos on Sunday, October 30 at 9:30 a.m..
The league announced the matchup on Wednesday morning. The game will take place during week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the NFL announced.
The Jaguars are 4-4 in London. This will mark their ninth game in the NFL International Series.
The complete schedule for the 2022 season will be announced Thursday, May 12.