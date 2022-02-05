Jacksonville Jaguars single-game tickets now on sale

Football season is fast approaching and Jags tickets are on sale - Here is the price range you can expect for single-game ticket purchases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As football season approaches, Jacksonville is excited to get back to TIAA Bank Field to see the Jaguars.

The NFL announced its 2022 schedule on Thursday. The Jaguars have just one primetime game and kick off their season in an away game against the Washington Commanders.

If you are looking to see the Jags play on their home field, here is a list of the cheapest face value ticket prices you can find for each home game on Jaguars.com and Ticketmaster.

September 18 - Indianapolis Colts (9-8, 2021 second in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field.

Cheapest ticket price: $46

October 9 - Houston Texans (4-13, 2021 third in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field.

Cheapest ticket price: $43

October 23 - New York Giants (4-13, 2021 fourth in NFC East) at TIAA Bank Field.

Cheapest ticket price: $60

November 6 - Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, 2021 second in AFC West) at TIAA Bank Field.

Cheapest ticket price: $60

November 27 - Baltimore Ravens (8-9, 2021 fourth in AFC North) at TIAA Bank Field.

Cheapest ticket price: $60

December 18 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5, first in NFC East) at TIAA Bank Field.

Cheapest ticket price: $135

The Jags facing off against 'America's Team' is by far the most expensive game, as of now. The last time the Cowboys came to Duval was in 2006.

January 7/8 - Tennessee Titans (12-5, first in AFC South) at TIAA Bank Field.