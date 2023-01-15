Jacksonville Jaguars will take on top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC 12

The Jags will take on the AFC top seed Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. EST for a spot in the AFC Championship.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are back Saturday to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game will air on NBC 12 at 4:30 p.m. (EST).

The Jaguars lost at the Chiefs in Week 10, 27-17. After that loss, they won seven of their last eight games, including Saturday's longshot win against the Chargers.

The Chiefs had a first round by week so they will enter Saturday's game off two week's rest. However, Jaguars are coming off incredible momentum after pulling off the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history Saturday.