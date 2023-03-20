Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign DL Adam Gotsis

Gotsis was originally drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has played in 104 games (47 starts) from 2016-2022. Since signing with Jacksonville in 2020, Gotsis has recorded 81 tackles (46 solo) and 4.5 sacks. In 2022, he played in 15 regular season games with one start and recorded 17 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.