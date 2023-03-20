x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign DL Adam Gotsis

Gotsis was originally drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has played in 104 games from 2016-2022.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars has re-signed DL Adam Gotsis this week.

Gotsis was originally drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has played in 104 games (47 starts) from 2016-2022. Since signing with Jacksonville in 2020, Gotsis has recorded 81 tackles (46 solo) and 4.5 sacks. In 2022, he played in 15 regular season games with one start and recorded 17 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Melbourne, Australia native attended college at Georgia Tech where he played in 48 games and recorded 110 tackles (69 solo), 12.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Credit: AP
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) follows the action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The veteran defensive end signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Jaguars on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, giving the team some experienced depth to play behind rookie and projected starter Travon Walker.(AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out