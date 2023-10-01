What you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game against Los Angeles Chargers

The fourth-seed Jaguars will host the five-seed Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, January 14 at 8:15pm ET on NBC 12 in an AFC Wild Card matchup.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a prime-time showdown for the first round of the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with the game airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Jaguars fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early with construction around the sports complex impacting traffic patterns and a big crowd expected to attend.

Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. All parking passes have QR codes on the back that provide specific directions to each parking lot. Fans can also find parking information here.

Bag Policy - The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.”

Mobile Ticketing – Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at the entry gates. To access your tickets, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including JagsPay, Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Smoke Free - TIAA Bank Field is a smoke-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

Gameday Xpress - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Gameday Xpress will extend its shuttle hours to accommodate record post-season crowds attending the game on Saturday. Service from all lots will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will end 1.5 hours after the AFC Wild Card Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Wild Card matchup is expected to draw larger than normal crowds. During the Tennessee Titans game on Jan. 7, Gameday Xpress shuttles carried a record 3,200 passengers to and from the stadium. Due to a higher number of riders expected to board Gameday Xpress for this weekend’s game, JTA has the following tips for riders:

Purchase your tickets in advance of the game.

Make sure you are in the correct line when leaving the game as there are specific lines for each individual Gameday Xpress lot.

Once you are in line, be careful to stay out of the roadway and follow JTA staff instructions.

Plan for colder weather as temperatures are expected to drop.

Consider staggering your departure from the game. In close games, fans often stay until the last minute, which creates extremely long lines when everyone gets to the shuttles at the same time.

Pack your patience. Again, there are a record number of fans descending upon downtown for the game.

“The JTA Gameday Xpress shuttles share the road with other vehicles trying to leave the stadium which means fans should expect delays whether they are using the Xpress or if they are driving a personal vehicle,” said Charles D. Frazier, Chief Operating Officer at JTA. “We have added additional buses, coordinated closely with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) to help prioritize getting buses in and out of the stadium, and we are extending the service hours to meet the demand. In the future, we hope to secure dedicated bus and/or high-occupancy vehicle lanes that would help reduce wait times.”

“Parking in the Sports Complex will be limited, and traffic will be heavy as we are hosting multiple events Saturday night,” said Michael Kenny, General Manager of ASM Jacksonville, which manages TIAA Bank Field. “We are thankful to have JTA as a partner in assisting guests with both parking and transportation solutions. We ask that all fans arrive early and be patient when entering and leaving the complex Saturday.”

Gameday Xpress will provide direct round-trip transportation to TIAA Bank Field from four locations throughout Jacksonville. Customers can use the downtown lot, which is located at the Kings Avenue Parking Garage on the Southbank, or one of thethree suburban lots open: Wingate Park, JTB Park-n-Ride and Armsdale Park-n-Ride.

Passes are $10 from the Kings Avenue Parking Garage & Park-n-Ride location and $15 from all suburban locations. Passes must be purchased through the MyJTA app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

On Board Reminders

All JTA buses and Gameday Xpress locations are ADA accessible. Should you need assistance boarding a Gameday Xpress bus, please see a JTA staff member.

To make your mobile ticketing experience as smooth as possible, we highly recommend downloading the MyJTA appand purchasing passes on a secure Wi-Fi network before arriving at a Gameday Xpress location. Staff will be available onsite to assist if needed.

To download the My JTA app visit https://myjta.com.

All Gameday Xpress passengers will be dropped off and picked up in Lot B, which is located between Gates 3 and 4 on the east side of TIAA Bank Field.