Jacksonville Jaguars 'optimistic' for a return to full capacity at TIAA Bank Field for 2021 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Tuesday the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team will be distributing season tickets with an expectation that TIAA Bank Field will return to full capacity in 2021.

“After this past year, I think we all have a newfound appreciation for the collective emotion you can only experience as part of a live sporting event crowd,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer.

“As we kick off season ticket renewals, the health and safety of our fans, stadium employees and team remain a top priority..."

Many of the health and safety protocols that were introduced to TIAA Bank Field in 2020 will continue which includes increased points of entry to reduce lines, touchless entry procedures, cashless concessions and mobile ordering.

Building on the excitement brought to Jacksonville by new Head Coach Urban Meyer and the anticipation of the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the team says demand for 2021 season tickets is at an extreme high.

The team has reportedly received eight times the number of new deposits typically made during a traditional sales cycle.

Existing season ticket members, including those that paused their account in 2020, will receive a renewal notice via email with a link to their Jaguars Account Manager. These individuals have until Friday, April 9 to elect to renew before their seats are released and made available for existing member relocation and for purchase by new season ticket buyers.

Average renewal season ticket price will increase 7.2 percent in 2021; however, two-thirds of all seats up for renewal will see a price increase of $4 or less per game.