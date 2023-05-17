Jacksonville Jaguars finalize 2023 preseason schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized the 2023 preseason schedule as of Wednesday morning.
The Jags plan to hit the road back-to-back in Dallas and Detroit. They will finish the preseason games at home, facing off against the Miami Dolphins.
Now that the schedule is set, fans can purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster. Season ticket memberships, including suites and premium seats, group and single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now available for purchase. Click here to buy your tickets or call (904) 633-2000.
2-23 preseason:
- WEEK 1 - 8/12 - 5 p.m. at Dallas Cowboys
- WEEK 2 - 8/19 - 1 p.m. at Detroit Lions
- WEEK 3 - 8/26 - 7 p.m. Miami Dolphins
2023 season:
- WEEK 1 - 9/10 - 1 p.m. at Indianapolis Colts
- WEEK 2 - 9/17 - 1 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- WEEK 3 - 9/24 - 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- WEEK 4 - 10/1 - 9:30 A.M. vs. Atlanta Falcons @ Wembley Stadium, London
- WEEK 5 - 10/8 - 9:30 a.m. at Buffalo Bills @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- WEEK 6 - 10/15 - 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- WEEK 7 - 10/19 - 8:15 p.m. at New Orleans Saints
- WEEK 8 - 10/29 - 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers
- WEEK 9 - BYE WEEK
- WEEK 10 - 11/12 - 1 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers
- WEEK 11 - 11/19 - 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans
- WEEK 12 - 11/26 - 1 p.m. at Houston Texans
- WEEK 13 - 12/4 - 8:15 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- WEEK 14 - 12/10 - 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns
- WEEK 15 - 12/17 - 8:20 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens
- WEEK 16 - 12/14 - 4:05 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WEEK 17 - 12/31 - 7 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
- WEEK 18 - Tennessee Titans - TBD