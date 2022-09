3 THINGS from 1st half...

1. Outside of 1 drive in the 2nd qtr, the #jaguars defense dominated the #Chargers.

2. Jags 1-of-4 in the redzone, had to settle for 3 FGS.

3. Jags owned time of possession in the 1st half, had the ball about 9 minutes more than L.A. @FCN2go