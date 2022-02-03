Jacksonville Jaguars extend WR Terry Godwin

He signed with the Jaguars in 2019 and has appeared in three games, recording three receptions for 32 yards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have extended WR Terry Godwin, the team announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the team sent an RFA tender at the right of first refusal to S Andrew Wingard.

Godwin, 5-11, 180, was originally drafted by Carolina in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2019 draft. He signed with the Jaguars in 2019 and has appeared in three games, recording three receptions for 32 yards.

The Hogansville, Ga. native attended Georgia and caught 134 passes for 1,800 yards and 11 TDs.

Wingard, 6-0, 200, originally signed with Jacksonville as a rookie free agent in 2019 and has played in 44 games, making 21 starts.