JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen came to a close Monday night in the game 6 loss to the defending ECHL Champions the Florida Everblades.

The Everblades beat the Icemen 5-2 bouncing back from that game 5 loss to the Icemen over the weekend.

Florida jumped out to an early lead of 2-0, but the Icemen kept it close on a Christopher Brown goal that made it 3-2