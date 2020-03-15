JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen's remaining hockey games for the 2019-2020 season are canceled due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus, according to a statement released Saturday night.

The cancellations are part of the ECHL's decision to cancel the remaining season. Those who purchased tickets for the remainder of the season can either receive a refund or credit for future games. Single-game tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be refunded within 5-7 business days, the statement said.

For season and group tickets, buyers will be contacted by an Icemen Account Representative in the upcoming week.