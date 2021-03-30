Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex to get facelift, become 'Icemen Igloo' with two rinks, restaurant and bar

The overall project cost is $18.5M and includes the Icemen buying the building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex is getting a major facelift.

After 28 years, the Jacksonville Ice & Sports Complex will become "The Icemen Igloo” courtesy of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team.

The renovations were announced during a press conference on Tuesday with the team and Mayor Lenny Curry.

"Welcome to San Marco, I'm glad to be here for this announcement for what is promising to be an amazing attraction for this neighborhood, our city and all of Northeast Florida," said Curry.

The renovations will reportedly feature two ice rinks, a restaurant, bar and a Sports Hall of Fame.

Renovations will begin in August and it will be a 10 to 12-month project. The overall project cost is $18.5M, includes the Icemen buying the building.

The Ice Complex will still be open the entire time.

