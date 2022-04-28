Jacksonville Icemen looking to make franchise history Thursday night

The game starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available. Keep an eye out for ECHL Goaltender of the year, Francois Brassard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen will take on the Atlanta Gladiators in Game 4 of the South Division Semifinals Thursday night.

A win would propel them to the South Division finals in this best of 7 series and into history.

It would be the first playoff series win in Jacksonville Icemen franchise history.

A loss would mean they would play again Sunday, but in Atlanta.

The winner of the South Division Semifinals will go on to play the winner of the Florida Everblades and Greenville Swamp Rabbits series.