Following Sunday's regular season finale, the Jacksonville Icemen gathered at City Hall Monday afternoon to make it official: Jacksonville has a playoff-bound ECHL team for the first time in 20 years.

"The Jacksonville Icemen organization has reignited an excitement for ice hockey in Jacksonville not only by winning, but by continuously demonstrating its commitment to the community through charitable efforts and engagement with fans,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “I congratulate the players, coaches and staff in their success and will be rooting them on to a championship win.”

The Icemen will face the Florida EverBlades, the South Division's top-seed and last year's Kelly Cup runner-up's. The Icemen were 10-3 against the EverBlades this season, including a 3-1 loss on Saturday night.

"If there's any team you're gonna go up against in the playoffs and wanna have a good challenge, it's the EverBlades," captain Garet Hunt said following Monday's press conference. "We're obviously going in as the underdogs and we're excited about that. Lot of guys on our team have been underdogs."

The Icemen were a bit of "underdogs" to start the season, long shots to make the playoffs in just their second year of existence. Powered by a 6-1 start and consistent, strong leadership, the group has defied any and all expectations.

In conjunction with Mayor Lenny Curry, the Icemen are also encouraging all fans to sport "playoff beards" for as long as the Icemen remain in contention.

Each round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs is a "best-of-seven" series. The Icemen and EverBlades' first round match-up is as follows:

Thursday, April 11 - Icemen at EverBlades (7:30 P.M.)

Saturday, April 12 - Icemen at EverBlades (7 P.M.)

Thursday, April 18 - Icemen vs. EverBlades (7 P.M.)

Friday, April 19 - Icemen vs. EverBlades (7 P.M.)

Saturday, April 20 - Icemen vs. EverBlades (7 P.M.)**

Monday, April 22 - Icemen at EverBlades (7:30 P.M.)**

Wednesday, April 24 - Icemen at EverBlades (7:30 P.M.)**

** denotes "if necessary"