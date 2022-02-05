Icemen South Division Championship begins Friday; here's the team's schedule

The series will open at Hertz Arena in Estero beginning this Friday (May 6) and Saturday (May 7). The series will then shift to Jacksonville for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — *The above video was published Sunday

The Jacksonville Icemen have announced its game schedule for the team's South Division Finals Playoff series with the Florida Everblades.

The series will open at Hertz Arena in Estero beginning Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the team The series will then shift to Jacksonville for Games 3, 4 and 5 to be played on May 10, 11 and 13 at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Should a Game 6 or 7 be necessary, those games would be played back in Estero, the new release states.

Here's the schedule listing for the South Division Finals Series:

#1 Florida Everblades vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (Best-of Seven Series)

Game 1: Friday, May 6, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, Jacksonville at Florida 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 10, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 11, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 5: Friday, May 13, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)**

Game 6: Monday, May 16, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

Game 7: Tuesday, May 17, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

**If Necessary