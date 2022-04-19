It will be the second year in a row that the city has hosted the event. This year, it will be at a much bigger venue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville mayor's office announced today that the Street League World Championship is coming back to Jacksonville this year from July 15 to 17.

The event is the first in a series of competitions that will take place all around the world.

The international skateboarding tournament series will return for the second year in a row. This year, it will take place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, expanding capacity from last year's venue at Riverfront Plaza.

The event will also be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC.

Last year, the event drew a long list of big names -- including Olympians.