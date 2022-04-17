Jacksonville draws Atlanta in first round of Kelly Cup Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 3 Jacksonville Icemen are set to faceoff against the No. 2 Atlanta Gladiators in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Game 1 is Thursday April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Jacksonville will host the first four games of the series.
Jacksonville is 4-7 against the Gladiators this year. Head coach Nick Luukko is confident playoff hockey won't be short lived this spring.
"For us you know we're not just happy to be here we want to make noise you know for us as a group we got the goaltending, we got the speed, we got the skill, and we got the grit. We're ready to be back here in two months holding the cup ready to celebrate with all you guys," Luukko said.
For playoff package tickets call the Icemen ticket office at 904-602-7825. Individual game tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
Below is the full first round schedule.
Game 1: Thursday, April 21, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
Game 2: Friday, April 22, Atlanta at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
Game 3: Wednesday, April 27, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
Game 4: Thursday, April 28, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
Game 5: Sunday, May 1, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **
Game 6: Monday, May 2, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **
Game 7: Wednesday, May 4, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **
**If Necessary