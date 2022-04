The Icemen win their first playoff series in franchise history. They'll advance to play the Florida Everblades or the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Icemen scored early and often Thursday night en route to a 5-0 win over the Atlanta Gladiators earning a first round series sweep.

Ben Hawerchuk got the scoring going seven minutes into the first period and the Icemen never lost the lead.

Francois Brassard made 37 saves in the shutout.