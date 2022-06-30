Jacksonville Beach UFC fighter determined to continue trailblazing a path for local fighters

Elevate MMA co-owner, Preston Parsons, is the first Jacksonville fighter to make it to the UFC.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Sweat is the inevitable measuring stick for every person. The more soaked you are, the more you want it.

"I've had 13 pro fights now. I had five amateur fights. It took a while and again it felt like a pipe dream at times," Elevate MMA co-owner, Preston Parsons, said.

The shimmer of sweat glows on Parsons. A little over a decade into his mixed martial arts career, he finally made it to the UFC.

"I've always felt like I've belonged there I know I belong there but at the same time it's like proving it and the feeling of a win in the UFC because I've never had my hand raised by Herb Dean before so that was it was definitely an experience that I want to repeat," Parsons said.

At 1-1 in the UFC, Parsons is the first Jacksonville fighter to make it to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts.

But, there soon may be more to follow as a crop of talented fighters fight at his gym, which Parsons and his friend, Cord Poe, founded in 2020.

"You can tell who's going to stick around and stuff it's tough like you said in the beginning it's a tough sport to stick with not many people make it but this team here I believe in a lot of our guys and I'm still building myself up to," Parsons said.

Parsons grew up loving the Rocky movie franchise. The sweat, blood and triumph fuel his dream and business.

But, his movie is far from over.

"This is just the beginning. I'll have that Rocky fight, I'll have one where it's back and forth I'm a little more beat up the other guy is a little more beat up, I'll have that moment," Parsons said with a smile.