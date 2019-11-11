JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s soccer team has its eyes on a goal. That goal is to build its own soccer stadium.

Jacksonville Armada FC’s owner announced on Friday the team is working on a deal to build a soccer stadium on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway.

Jacksonville Armada has played games at TIAA Bank Field, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville and the Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida.

The team is trying to make land in the sports complex its permanent home.

Yvonne Whitaker grew up in the Eastside community not far from downtown.

She says there could be many benefits to building a soccer stadium.

“These people have nothing to do, and the more you put out here, it becomes a positive thing,” Whitaker said.

What’s currently a parking lot could turn into a soccer pitch with at least 2,500 seats.

Jacksonville Armada FC’s owner Robert Palmer made the announcement on Friday saying he is in talks with the city to buy the land.

He quoted a story by the Jacksonville Business Journal that says his company, RP Funding, is in talks to purchase the land.

It would be converted into a stadium by 2025 if the proposal gets the green light.

Alan Verlander is the CEO of Airstream Ventures, a sports marketing company in Jacksonville.

He says a soccer stadium would kickstart an era of stability for the team.

“For the Armada to have something [that’s theirs], it’s a big opportunity not only financially, but culturally and for our city to say, That’s where the Armada play and that’s where they play soccer games,'” Verlander said.

Proponents say the soccer complex would also lead to commercial development.

That excites people like Whitaker.

“This area has had nothing except for the fair and the football game, and I think it should be brought on,” Whitaker said.

“It could bring jobs because you got people in this area that want to work and can’t work, so I think it’ll be great,” Whitaker added.

The owners would have to buy the land by 2023 and the deal still has to be approved by the city council.